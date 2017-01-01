mssg.me is now trending on Product Hunt

mssg.me is now trending on Product Hunt

Easy Way to Hey 👋

mssg.me demo

How it works

Create your page

Setup is easy. Think up a username, fill profile with your contacts and you’re in.

Get connections

Your customers click the link and
pick the best way to contact you.

    Messenger
    WhatsApp
    Telegram
    Viber
    Skype
    VK
  • mssg.me for you

    For You

    Forget about phone numbers. All that you need its just one link.

  • mssg.me for freelancer

    For Self-Employed

    Your time is everything! Don’t waste it on finding the way to communicate you.

  • mssg.me for business

    For Business

    Get widget for your website and let your customers connect you in the easiest way.

Features

QR code

So simple, as it possible.

mssg.me card - front side mssg.me card - back side

Email Sign

Now your email sign can look so nice, as never.

mssg.me - email sign

Just one link

Let your customers contact you in few clicks.

mssg.me - social networks

Widget for Website

Place widget on the website and get much more connections.

mssg.me - widget for websites

Get more connections

Thousands of people can’t be wrong

